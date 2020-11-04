Amanda Holden, 49, Attends Work In Zip-Up Jumper & Leather Miniskirt

British celebrity Amanda Holden made sure her fashion game was on point while attending work on Wednesday morning. The TV personality has continued working during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom alongside Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts. Holden is no stranger to making an impact with her fashion and made sure her latest outfit was worth talking about.

On Instagram, the Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a dark green zip-up jumper that featured a funnel neck. She tucked the attire into her high-waisted miniskirt made out of leather material. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh. Underneath, Holden wore black leggings and completed her look with lace-up biker boots of the same color. She styled her shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a ring.

For the image, Holden posed in front of two large windows and a white wall. She placed both hands on her hips and gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression. Holden pushed one leg forward and tilted her head to the side, showcasing her profile.

In the tags, she credited designer Karen Millan for her jumper, Whistles for her skirt, and Carvela for her boots.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Beautiful as always Amanda love the outfit,” one user wrote.

“Morning beautiful you look very beautiful,” another person shared.

“Morning to you too Amanda and looking fantastic as always by the way,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow as always Amanda. Make up looking fantastic too,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Songs from My Heart singer was captured leaving the Heart studio’s by the paparazzi with a pair of shades on. Holden held onto a black leather handbag while flashing a smile at the photographers.

In July, the TV personality turned up to work in a low-cut cream polka-dot dress with long sleeves, per The Inquisitr. Holden accessorized her decolletage with a necklace and wore black heels that showed off her pedicured toes, which were painted with red polish. She opted for small dangling earrings, a ring, a watch, and stylish cat-eye sunglasses while wrapping a handbag around her body. Holden sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down with a side fringe and shared a boomerang of her strutting in front of a red wall.