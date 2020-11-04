Kindly Myers Shakes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Red-White-And-Blue Bikini

American model Kindly Myers seemed to be feeling patriotic following Election Day. On Wednesday, November 4, the former soldier uploaded a video of herself wearing a red-white-and-blue bikini on Instagram.

Kindly’s skimpy swimsuit featured a strappy back top with cut-out detailing and a pair of cheeky side-tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece showcased her incredible curves, flat stomach, and toned legs. Fans also were able to get a good view of the tattoos on her ribcage and her lower stomach. As for accessories, the social media sensation sported a ring, a delicate choker necklace, and a belly button piercing. She also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

The video was filmed in what appeared to be a bedroom with wood flooring. The clip began with Kindly shaking her pert derriere in front of a bed with a white duvet. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. Kindly then proceeded to spin around while flipping her hair. The video continued with the model jumping up and down before she gave a salute to the camera.

The clip was paired with the song “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen.

In the caption, Kindly encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Quite a few of Kindly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wonderful! You’re Super Sexy & Super Hot! I LOVE YOU,” wrote one fan.

“[O]h my what a great body,” added a different devotee.

“Hottest lady on Instagram,” remarked another admirer, along with a string of fire, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Wow u r so stunning sexy and perfect,” chimed in a fourth social media user, adding numerous heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kindly has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut tank top and gray underwear. That post has been liked over 13,000 times since it was shared.