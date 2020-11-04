‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Major Scoop On Tayshia Adams’ Ending

This week, viewers of The Bachelorette will see some crazy events play out on-screen. Spoilers indicate that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss will step away from filming while Tayshia Adams comes in and takes over the season. Now, blogger Reality Steve is breaking down what he’s learned about how Tayshia’s journey goes.

As the spoiler king noted, confirming The Bachelorette scoop has been tough this season for a number of reasons. One big challenge was that due to the coronavirus pandemic, production was isolated to the La Quinta resort in California. There was no travel and nothing done publicly, keeping leaks to a minimum.

Despite that, it seems some scoop still emerged. The blogger had previously hinted that fans might not see a tidy, happy ending with Tayshia. Now, he’s explaining why he said that.

Apparently, Tayshia’s final four men were Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, and Ivan Hall. All four men have “hometowns,” but given the way that production was done this time around, that meant that the families of the men were brought to La Quinta.

While the families did show up for three of the four guys, it seems that Brendan’s did not and he decided to quit. Reality Steve noted that he went through a divorce just a year ago, and there ultimately may have been some lingering unresolved feelings about it all that prompted his departure.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

From there, Tayshia did do some form of overnight dates, but not much about what went down at this stage is known. What does seem to have been pinned down is that Ivan was eliminated at some point during this time.

That means that Zac and Ben were Tayshia’s final two. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Zac ended up getting that final rose. However, the couple did not get engaged.

Reality Steve went on to detail that there were complications with how this ending came together.

“This is what I’m hearing: By all accounts, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody. I was told Zac C. was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac,” the blogger explained.

What does that mean for Tayshia and Zac’s current status? It seems that there are some unknowns there. Reality Steve’s take is that no matter what is going on between them now, it seems unlikely to go the distance.

“She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we stand at this point,” he detailed.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that this Thursday night, viewers will see Clare and Dale wrap up filming and Tayshia will arrive. Over the next few weeks, she’ll get to know the guys that were still in the mix of things and a few more will be added. It sounds as if she makes some connections, but that a lasting love story isn’t necessarily on the horizon.

Will Reality Steve’s scoop turn out to be accurate regarding Tayshia’s ending? Will she and her pick manage to surprise people by lasting longer than is anticipated at this point? The Bachelorette viewers have a lot of chaos to look forward to over the next couple of months and everybody will be anxious to learn more.