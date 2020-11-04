Yaslen Clemente Dazzles Fans In A Minuscule Pink Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun In Cabo Throwback Snaps

The model admitted that she wished she was back in Cabo.

Yaslen Clemente is ready to be back on vacation, per her latest Instagram share. The model expressed her desire to be “tanning in Cabo” in a hot new addition to her page on Wednesday that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The upload included a total of two throwback snaps that were taken in Cabo San Lucas, per the geotag, where Yaslen found the perfect spot outside to work on her tan. She sat in a round woven chair in the middle of a large patio, looking hotter than ever in a minuscule bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 23-year-old stunned in the baby pink two-piece from her own Bikinis By Yas swimwear collection that complemented her allover bronze. The look included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on display. Its triangle cups were scrunched up along its bottoms band, adding an eyeful of sideboob to the already scandalous scene.

Yaslen sported a pair of matching bottoms that were arguably even more risque than her top. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, offering her online audience a full look at her sculpted legs and killer curves. She posed with her backside to the camera in the second slide of the upload, revealing that the piece also had a daringly cheeky thong cut that left her derriere completely exposed as well. Meanwhile, the number’s thin straps sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Yaslen accessorized with a dainty silver necklace that gave her barely there look the perfect hint of bling. She also wore a straw hat on top of her platinum locks to provide some addition shade from the bright sun.

The skin-baring snaps quickly proved popular with the model’s 2.3 million followers. The double-pic post has amassed more than 10,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are so amazing,” one person wrote.

“Body goalsss,” praised another fan.

“Gorgeous honey!” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection!” added a fourth admirer.

Though she is not currently on vacation, Yaslen has still been steaming up her Instagram page with a number of sexy swimwear looks. On Monday, the bombshell flaunted her phenomenal figure in another itty-bitty pink bikini for a sultry poolside video. The clip proved to be a huge hit, racking up nearly 14,000 likes and more than 73,000 views to date.