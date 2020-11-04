Kinsey Wolanski Straddles A Dirt Bike While Clad In Short Shorts & A Plunging Bra

Kinsey Wolanski took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 4 to add a sizzling series of snaps that captured her in a bra and coordinating shorts. The post has been garnering rave reviews from her 3.6 million fans even though it’s only been live for a few minutes.

The first image in the set showed the model straddling the back of a dirt bike with a red seat, a white body, and a few blue accents. She posed in front of an SUV, and the rest of the area was filled with tall, green trees. Kinsey put one hand on the handlebar and used the opposite to balance her weight on the seat. She tilted her head to the side, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. The second photo in the series showed Kinsey posed in the same manner, but it offered a better view of her fit figure. In that shot, the model placed her hand on her hip and posed with confidence.

Kinsey showed off her bombshell body in a coordinating black set. She wore a sexy bra with a plunging neckline on her upper-half that left her bronze collar bare and offered more than a generous glimpse of cleavage. The garment had thick straps and a tight band on the bottom that was snug on her ribs. She added a cropped white sweatshirt over her figure, wearing it unzipped to show off her trim abs.

Kinsey teamed the look with a pair of shorts that matched the color and style of her bra. It had a high waistband that stretched over her navel and highlighted her tiny frame. The body was tight on her legs, and its short length showcased her shapely thighs. Kinsey added a pair of white sneakers to her outfit, which helped to tie everything together. She styled her long, blond locks with a center part, and her loose waves spilled over one shoulder and her back.

Kinsey kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of diamond earrings as the only visible one. In her caption, she asked fans if they could “keep up.” The shot has attracted a ton of traffic with her audience, including over 34,000 likes and 190-plus comments.

“How do you maintain such high standards of fitness and svelte? Stunning,” one follower gushed, adding a few pink hearts to the end of their comment.

“Probably not, but up for the Challenge if you invite,” a second commented about the caption.

“Wherever you want with you beautiful angel,” another fan gushed, adding a string of flames.

“I love you so much,” one more raved.