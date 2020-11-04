Dua Lipa Teases New Music Video ‘Fever’ In Red Leather Jacket

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her music video for “Fever.” The British singer collaborated with French songstress Angèle on the new single and is using the social media platform to promote the upcoming release with a four-photo post.

In the second shot, the “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a red jacket made out of leather material. The garment appeared unzipped from the bottom and was paired with light blue jeans. Lipa styled her wavy dark hair down with a middle part and looked very glam on set.

For the image, the Grammy Award winner was captured leaning against a tiled wall. She gazed over at the camera lens with her lips parted and rested her arms beside her.

In the third frame, Angèle was snapped wearing an oversized plaid jacket that featured a hood. She wore the look with attire that featured black straps and pants of the same color. Angèle sported her long wavy blond hair down for the occasion.

The 24-year-old was photographed outdoors in the rain from behind with her jacket hanging off both her shoulders. She looked over to her right and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the fourth and final slide, Lipa shared a black-and-white pic of herself while seemingly getting filmed. The entertainer appeared in front of a camera and next to a man on set who had a face mask on, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For her caption, Lipa revealed that the “Fever” video will be released on November 6.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 540,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 54.4 million followers.

“yesssss haven’t stopped playing this bop since it came out,” one user wrote.

“this collab is a masterpiece,” another person shared.

“You are the most beautiful girl that I have ever seen in life,” remarked a third fan.

“I love you soo much and I am soo excited,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Last month, Lipa announced that she had been nominated for two American Music Awards via Instagram. She shared three images of herself in a short, orange dress that featured lace and netted detailing. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and was paired with black leather thigh-high boots. Lipa scraped her dark hair off her face, pulling it into a bun. She accessorized with numerous chain necklaces, chain bracelets, and rings while laying on the ground for all the snaps.