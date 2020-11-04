Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Buxom Curves In A Barely-There Bandeau-Style Bikini Top

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling series of snaps taken on the beach in Malibu, California, as she revealed in the caption. Lindsey stood on an expanse of sand that had been traipsed over, creating an uneven surface, and a wooden structure was visible behind her.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a nude bandeau-style bikini top that left little to the imagination. The garment featured wide strips of fabric that covered some of her ample assets while leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display, and the two cups were connected by straps that crossed her cleavage, showing off even more of her curves. The strapless style left her shoulders and slender arms exposed, as well as her toned stomach.

She paired the nude top with bottoms that incorporated a burst of color, mixing sunshine yellow fabric with a nude hue for an eye-catching look. The bottoms dipped low in the front, putting plenty of her flat stomach on display, and sat low on her hips. She placed one hand on her thigh in the first slide and the other by her side as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in soft waves.

For the second image, Lindsey leaned back against the wooden structure, and continued to look at the camera with her plump pout pursed. The top squeezed her ample curves and one side almost appeared to be at danger of spilling out of the garment.

The third image was a selfie, and showed off Lindsey’s only visible accessory, a pair of small gold hoop earrings. She finished off the update with a breathtaking shot of the beach taken at sunset. The sky transitioned from a pale blue to a vibrant orange shade near the setting sun, and the beach was empty and serene.

Lindsey’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 14,300 likes within 21 minutes, as well as 345 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow Lindsey you look absolutely stunning. Can’t get enough of you. So beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“I can’t take my eyes off the beauty you radiate with that beautiful smile,” another follower chimed in.

“You’re so perfect,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey stunned her audience with a Halloween costume in which she dressed up as Melania Trump back when she was a glamour model. She rocked a silver bikini with black fur trim and chain straps, and swapped out her blond locks for a auburn wig.