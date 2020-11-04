Ten Pennsylvania Counties Have Zero Precincts Reporting & Donald Trump Won Them All In 2016

According to Open Data Pennsylvania, the state currently has 10 counties — Armstrong, Bedford, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Fulton, Pike, Warren and York — with zero precincts reporting results from the 2020 presidential election. Within these counties lie 661 precincts and 842,217 registered voters, according to state records. Incumbent President Donald Trump won all 10 of these counties in the 2016 presidential election by at least a plurality of 48 percent of the vote and enjoyed margins of victory as high as 84 percent, according to election returns from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

As seen in the below graphic, Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 74 percent in Armstrong County; if he holds that margin among the county’s 44,820 registered voters, he’s looking at a potential 33,166 votes to bolster his current lead in Pennsylvania over opponent Joe Biden, who hails from Scranton, Pennsylvania, seated in Lackawanna County.

The two counties with the largest amounts of registered voters are Erie County and York County, with 202,684 and 311,188 registered voters, respectively. Erie, with nearly a quarter of the voters in the figures shown below, was Trump’s narrowest victory in 2016, which he won with a plurality of voters totaling 49 percent over Clinton’s 47 percent, the difference of which amounted to 1,957 votes. York gave Trump a much more comfortable margin four years ago, with 62 percent of its voters selecting the Republican candidate. If the respective percentages among the counties hold up, ballots from Erie and York could net Trump nearly 300,000 votes.

All told, more than 840,000 potential ballots hang in the balance as of this afternoon and Trump stands to capture more than 500,000 votes across these 10 counties if his 2016 performance holds up. To reach that mark, it would require the full percentage of registered voters to vote and to vote Republican; according to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 87 percent of the state’s voting-age population was registered to vote in the previous presidential election but only 61 percent made their voices heard.