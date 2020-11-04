Nevada Says It Won’t Release Any More Vote Totals Until Thursday Morning

In the race between incumbent Donald Trump and presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Nevada officials announced that they wouldn’t be releasing any new vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday morning, leaving the state’s six electoral votes hanging in the balance for another 24 hours.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, election officials said that they would spend the rest of the day counting mail-in ballots.

The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State released the current totals but said that no further would be coming.

“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5,” they announced. “Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes. All in person Election Day votes. All mail ballots through Nov. 2.”

The state decided to halt reporting so that election officials could focus on the task at hand without disruption.

Left to count are mail-in ballots that were received on Election Day, as well as any new ballots received within the next few days. Provisional ballots were also left to be tallied.

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote,” they said.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of mail-in ballots yet to be counted. With a close race in the state, Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, said those votes could alter the current outlook.

“The difference between Biden and Trump is close to 9,000 votes,” he explained. “I don’t know the number of outstanding mail-in ballots but we are in the tens of thousands range. It absolutely could change (results.)”

Before making the announcement, Biden led the state with a narrow margin of around 7,500 votes. He held 49.2 percent of the vote with around 588,252 ballots cast for him, while his opponent Trump had 48.6 percent, with 580,605 votes. The former vice president needs to take the state if he fails to nab Pennsylvania.

Even when the state reveals their vote count tomorrow morning, it likely won’t represent the final total.

Beyond Nevada, there are five other states that are too close to call or that still have too many remaining votes to tally. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Maine have all yet to be called.

The coal state is the most sought-after, with 20 electoral votes. The other four states have 46 between them, with Maine splitting their four votes.

While Pennsylvania currently leans Trump, there are reportedly 1.5 million outstanding selections yet to be counted, which could sway the election. Mail-in ballots are largely expected to be a majority Democratic.