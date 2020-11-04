Belle Hassan Poses In Lacy Blue Lingerie: ‘Loving Every Curve’

A Wednesday morning Instagram post by reality television starlet Belle Hassan raised temperatures among her 1 million followers. The 22-year-old blond bombshell showcased her curves while wearing a set of lingerie and everybody raved over the snap.

Belle noted that she was wearing garments from the Boux Avenue brand. She paired the Izzy balconette bra with matching thong panties and the results were extraordinary.

The bra consisted of lace cups and scalloped trim. The cups dipped low enough to reveal a fair amount of cleavage and the ensemble also showcased the starlet’s taut tummy.

The matching panties also had lace and scallop detailing. The waistband sat high on Belle’s hips and the fit accentuated her hourglass curves.

The Love Island star styled her blond tresses with a center part. The straight locks tumbled down her back and partially covered one shoulder. She sat on a carpeted floor indoors as she snapped the selfie, leaning on one arm.

Belle looked at the phone as she snapped the shot and had her torso positioned straight forward. Her legs appeared to be stretched out in front of her with just her shapely thighs making it into the photo.

Fans quickly showered Belle with praise over this sexy look. More than 7,500 likes poured in during the first 30 minutes after she had first shared the snapshot. Dozens of people also commented, many of them relying on emoji to signal their appreciation for Belle’s sultry vibe.

“Jaw dropped,” one fan noted.

“You are absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” another wrote.

“Sexy yr a very beautiful lady,” a follower raved.

“You literally are the most beautiful person on this planet,” someone else praised.

It seems that Belle is on a run of sorts when it comes to uploading especially sexy snapshots. Over the weekend, she shared another pair of selfies on her Instagram page that showed her in a titillating, strapless bodysuit while wearing a set of bunny ears.

That ensemble revealed quite a bit of cleavage and highlighted Belle’s shapely legs. The bodysuit had a severe cut that served to elongate her legs and accentuate her curvy hips.

Those Halloween pictures were a major hit among Belle’s fans, receiving nearly 70,000 likes. In fact, the duo of pictures seemed to be a couple of the most popular shots that the Love Island star had shared in quite some time.

Can this new blue lingerie set ultimately top the sultry bunny bodysuit look? It may be a stretch to expect that to happen. Despite that, this revealing bra and panty ensemble looked fabulous on Belle and her fans did not hesitate to show their love for the look.