Lily Ermak Shows Off Some Series Skin In A Cage Bra And Long Coat

On Wednesday, November 4, Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.6 million followers to a set of racy snapshots.

In the pics, Lily rocked a long black coat to pull off a very chic look. The ensemble boasted two pockets and a buckled belt on the front which accentuated her slender waist. The hottie wore a cage-style bra underneath the coat to show off an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

Lily completed her attire with a pair of thigh-high boots which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of accessories, she carried a studded purse to ramp up the glam.

The photoshoot took place indoors, next to a staircase. Some glass windows could be seen in the background. Lily shared five snaps from the shoot.

In the first pic, she stood straight on the staircase with her legs spread apart. She slightly tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and parted her lips. In the second image, Lily lifted her chin and looked straight at the lens. She also flashed major sideboob to titillate her admirers.

In the third photo, she held a hand behind her neck, flashed a small smile, and turned her gaze away from the camera.

Lily added a long caption in Russian, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that she avoided wearing black clothes during her teenage years and opted for brighter colors to stand out. She also asked her fans if they like her ensemble.

According to a tag in the third photo, her bra was from the online clothing retailer, Dolls Kill.

Within seven hours of going live, the post racked up more than 8,500 likes. Her most ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 160 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Oh wow, you are the most gorgeous Russian model I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“It does not matter which color you wear! Everything suits you! You’re the sweetest and the most beautiful girl on Instagram,” chimed in another user.

“You look incredible!! Love the outfit and the boots on your long, beautiful legs,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“You look fantastic in that outfit, baby. Love that bra as well,” a fourth follower wrote.

On October 14, Lily shared another set of sultry photographs in which she rocked a skimpy pink bikini. To date, the post has accrued more than 17,000 likes.