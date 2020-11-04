Polina Malinovskaya Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bikini For Tulum Photo Shoot

Polina Malinovskaya slayed in a bikini in the most recent multi-photo upload that was added to her Instagram feed. The update was shared with her 2.1 million fans on November 4, and it’s generated a ton of buzz in its short time live.

The first image in the series captured Polina striking a pose outdoors. A geotag indicated that she was at the NEST hotel in Tulum, Mexico. She leaned her shoulders against a massive stone wall, arching her back slightly and gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. Polina planted one leg on the ground and bent the opposite at her knee, resting it on the structure in front of her. The next few photos in the feed captured Polina in the same spot, but she slightly altered her pose.

Polina opted for a white bikini that enhanced her bronze skin. The top featured a halterneck style top that was tight on her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display. It had a set of tiny, triangular cups that showed a tease of cleavage. There was a circular gold clasp between the cups that connected the two pieces and another set of strings that were tight on her midsection. One more pair of strings tied over her taut tummy and toned abs, highlighting her slender midsection.

Polina rocked a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. It had a set of straps with brown beads on the end that were tight on her hips and tied in dainty bows. The high-cut design also showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety. One of the images offered a view of the bikini’s cheeky cut, which showed off the model’s backside. She slicked her long, blond locks back out of her face. Her hair was soaking wet and it appeared as though she had just taken a dip in the water. Polina wore a gold ring as her only visible accessory and added a few different polish colors to her nails.

The model’s fans have been thrilled with the sexy new update. More than 87,000 social media users have double-tapped the image, and 780 took their admiration even further, adding comments for the social media star.

“Wow super gorgeous love your body wow,” one follower gushed, adding a string of flames to the end of their comment.

“Love how you dont filter out your stretch marks. You are a real beauty,” a second follower added.

“Perfect shape, perfect body. You are incredible,” another social media user chimed in alongside a few red hearts.

“I’m considering breaking quarantine and heading straight to Tulum. You are so perfect. I dream to be with someone like you one day,” a fourth gushed.