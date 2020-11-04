United States Officially Leaves Paris Climate Agreement

The withdrawal took place just over three years after it was announced.

The United States has formally withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, more than three years after President Trump announced the decision.

The U.S. became the first country in the world to officially exit the multilateral agreement on Wednesday, just a day after the presidential elections that may see Trump leave the White House. As reported by BBC News, the President announced his decision back in June 2017, but due to United Nations regulations, the move was only brought to effect this week. America may re-join the Paris Climate Agreement in the future in case a president chooses to do so.

The Paris Agreement was drafted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015 and came into force on November 4, 2016. To this day, it has been signed by an overwhelming number of countries all around the world, according to Climate Change News – although seven signatory parties have not yet ratified the deal, including Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Libya, as well as other countries heavily affected by war, such as Yemen and South Sudan.

The deal was put together with the goal of tackling rising global temperatures and subsequent climate change effects. The aim of it is to keep the planet’s temperature rise this century below pre-industrial levels, as well as to try to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 Celsius.

While Donald Trump announced the decision to pull from the agreement three years ago, the exit only came into effect now due to the way the U.N. built its legislation around the deal. According to the BBC, both the group and President Obama’s negotiators took into consideration the possibility of a U.S. exit from the agreement in case there was a change of leadership – making the withdrawal a lengthy process.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

As per the rules, no country was allowed to formally leave the Paris agreement until three years after the date of ratification. After that, a party could only leave after serving a 12-month notice period to the United Nations.

This decision was based on the fact that there have been previous instances in which U.S. politics made it harder for climate agreements to take place, such as when former president Bill Clinton failed to garner enough Senate support to back the Kyoto Protocol of 1997.

The U.S. leaving the Paris agreement is a major blow for all other parties involved, since it is the world’s most powerful economy and responsible for 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions. China is also one of the world’s largest polluters, but it has been implementing measures to offset its impacts, as The Inquisitr previously reported.