‘DWTS’ Spoilers: ‘Icons Night’ Has 7 Couples Facing Off In The Ballroom For A Night Of Famous Songs

The seven remaining Dancing with the Stars contestants will face off against one another for “Icons Night” where they will take to the ballroom floor to groove to famous songs from beloved musical artists. The forthcoming spoilers were revealed in a press release from ABC.

Tyra Banks will do an obligatory catwalk out to Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 tune, “Jenny from the Block.”

During this episode, the first round will be a competitive technique in a style not yet performed by the couples this season as they pay tribute to their musical icons. The second round will be a Dance-Off Challenge. Two at a time, the couples will face off against one other on the DWTS set as they battle head-to-head in the same style at the same time.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will hit the floor to a variety of songs. The couples with their ballroom choices are as follows.

Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette) and Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears.

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Paso Doble to “If” by Janet Jackson.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) and Sasha Farber glide to a Rumba to “Crazy for You” by Madonna.

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke sway to a Viennese Waltz to “Somebody to Love” by Queen.

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly and Daniella Karagach move in a Jazz routine to “California Love” by 2Pac, featuring Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre.

Nev Schulman (Catfish) and Jenna Johnson will dance a Jive to “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” by Elton John.

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart push through to a Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson, featuring Amy Winehouse.

Following their first performances in the ballroom, the following celebs will be paired up for the dance-off.

Justina and Sasha vs. Kaitlyn and Artem, who will glide to a Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé.

AJ and Cheryl vs. Johnny and Britt, who will take on the Jive to “Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin.

Nelly and Daniella vs. Skai and Alan as they groove to a Salsa to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.

The winners of each of the three dance-offs will be selected by judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The winning couple from the challenge will receive two bonus points added to their overall judges’ totals for the night.

Nev and Jenna will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from last week and the fact that they have the highest cumulative score of the season. They will not have to participate in the challenge and will receive two bonus points as part of their immunity.