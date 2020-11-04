Meg Kylie Slays In A Nude String Bikini As She Shows Off Killer Curves By The Ocean

Aussie social media star Meg Kylie treated her fans to a sizzling ocean-side snap on Wednesday as she soaked up rays in a teeny tiny bikini. The model took to Instagram to share her latest shot with her admiring army of 831,000 followers.

Meg appeared to be enjoying a dreamy day out on the coastline in the photograph. She lounged on a cluster of rocks in her minuscule bikini, and showed off her toned frame in the process. Meg’s nude bikini top barely covered her ample assets and displayed a serious helping of sideboob. Two triangles of material just about protected her modesty, while thin strings secured the top in place in a halter-neck tie behind her neck, and two more fastened behind her upper back. The influencer’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as skimpy, and tied in a large bow just above her hips — a style which perfectly showcased her voluptuous booty.

The Instagram model teamed the racy swimwear with a straw hat in a trilby style as she attempted to protect her head from the strong Australian sun. Meg appeared to be in the process of removing a white jacket in the shot, with her hands still looped into the sleeves of the casual garment, which was laid on golden the rock behind her. She wore her highlighted brown locks loose and cascading down her back in cute beachy waves for her trip to the seashore. The aquamarine ocean rippled in the backdrop, and the sky was a clear, cloudless blue, which lent the shot a dreamy summertime aesthetic.

Meg’s followers took to the comments section to shower praise on her sizzling look and super fit figure.

“This woman should never wear clothing. Perfect body,” wrote one.

“Beautiful brunette flower!!,” commented a second fan, alongside a pink flower emoji.

“Meg you have extremely gorgeous perfect tender body and you have the body of a goddess Meg and you are 100% pure gorgeous,” added another particularly complimentary fan.

The influencer’s latest post came just a few days after she uploaded another stunning shot to her social media on November 1. As The Inquisitr reported, the beauty sported a skintight black dress with circular cutouts on the chest which gave followers a good look at her enviable cleavage. Meg accessorized for the mirror selfie with two delicate chains around her neck and gold hooped earrings, and wore her hair in a sophisticated low ponytail, with tendrils framing her pretty face.

“New fave LBD,” she announced to her followers in the caption.

You can see the post here.