Holly Sonders Flaunts Curves In A Short Dress While Working On Her Golf Swing

Holly Sonders looked at home with a golf club in her hand for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The Fox Sports host slayed in a teeny dress as she showed off her skills during a virtual game.

Holly tapped into her sporty side in the video, which featured her working on her golf swing while playing virtually at an indoor course. She rocked a plum-colored dress complete with buttons at the top and a collar for the outing.

The garment boasted short sleeves to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders, and clung to her ample bust. The dress also clung to her slim midsection and fit snugly around her curvy hips. The skirt fell high on her legs, and featured a small slit up the front to flash her muscular thighs.

She accessorized with one white glove on her hand and a pair of white sneakers. In the caption of the post, Holly revealed that she would be hosting a star studded invitational next week, which will be streamed on Twitch.

She stood on a small putting green in the clip. Her gripped her club firmly as she stood with her legs apart and her knees slightly bent. She twisted her hips as she swung, but then looked disappointed as her virtual ball was hit into the brush.

Her long, dark hair was pulled halfway up on top of her head and styled in sleek straight strands. She connected the top part of her hair with the bottom to form a second, low-hanging ponytail that fell down her back.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWHw6F-235m/

Holly’s 480,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the video. The clip was watched over 8,700 times within the first hour after it was posted to her account.

“That swing looks good no matter where the ball ends up,” one follower stated.

“I like to see you on an actual course, but I guess this will have to due for now,” another stated.

“That dress is gorgeous on you. You look like you’re ready to jump in the cart and sip a beer while playing a full 18 holes,” a third user wrote.

“Another day, another gorgeous look. Love you Holly,” a fourth person gushed.

The TV personality’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen showing some skin in tight dresses, skimpy bathing suits, and more.

Earlier this week, Holly piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a skimpy gold bikini on the beach as she tossed a football around with one of her friends. That post has reeled in more than 113,000 views and over 860 comments to date.