Oregon Votes To Decriminalize Hard Drugs

The state becomes the first in the United States to decriminalize hard drugs.

Oregon became the first state in the United States to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs and legalize the use of hallucinogenic mushrooms for therapeutic purposes.

The new laws were approved by public vote, as reported by BBC News. According to the current state law, people caught in possession of hard drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, faced a maximum penalty of a $6,250 fine and up to twelve months behind bars. When the new laws come into force, anyone that is caught with small amounts of drugs for personal use will have to either pay a $100 fine or undertake a health check at a rehab center.

However, the laws apply only to those carrying hard drugs for personal purposes. According to the new policy, anyone in the state who manufactures or distributes hard drugs still faces criminal penalizing. Moreover, citizens in possession of larger quantities of drugs may still be given misdemeanor charges or even felony charges, depending on whether the amount is large enough to be considered commercial.

The new Oregon law, also known as Measure 110, is set to take effect from February 1, 2021, and counts with the support of the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians, the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians and the the Oregon Nurses’ Association.

Measure 110 is also backed by New York’s advocacy group Drug Policy Alliance, which in turn is supported by major investors such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros. Under the new measures, there will be extra funding injected in departments such as addiction treatment, health assessments and similar services for people with drug addiction problems. The financing will come partly from tax money from the sale of marijuana, which has been legal since 2014.

Chris Livingston / Getty Images

“Oregonians understand that we should be treating drug use as a health issue,” said Drug Policy Alliance’s director Kassandra Frederique.

One of the main arguments for the decriminalization of hard drugs is that the current laws are sending too many people who are considered non-violent offenders to prisons, resulting in excessive overcrowding.

The new measures were part of a nationwide attempt to relax drug laws, with states such as Arizona, South Dakota, New Jersey and Montana also passing a ballot to legalize cannabis. On a national level, the District of Columbia as well as 11 other states have already legalized the use of marijuana by adults for recreational purposes.

The Inquisitr reported that drug dealers all around the world took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to use food delivery services as a cover-up to get their products to customers.