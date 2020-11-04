Corrie Yee Shows Some Serious Skin In A Glittery Dress

Corrie Yee looked spectacular in the latest series of snaps that were added to her Instagram page. Her November 4 post included three new photos that captured her in a curve-hugging dress.

The first image in the deck showed Corrie standing in the center of the frame. She posed next to a small wall of glass and appeared to be inside of a large home. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Bel Air, California. Corrie staggered her feet slightly and gazed into the lens with an alluring stare. She held her purse in one hand and tucked the opposite elbow near her chest.

In the second and third photos, Corrie popped her hip to accentuate her curves as she averted her stare off-camera. A little more of the background was able to be seen, including a chic light fixture and a textured silver wall. The social media star flaunted her bombshell body in a glittery dress. The top of the piece had a deep v-neckline that plunged low into her chest, showing off an ample amount of cleavage. It had thin straps that were tight on her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display.

The middle of the garment was incredibly tight around Corrie’s midsection, accentuating her tiny waist. The piece was cut like a swimsuit and had a layer of semi-sheer fabric over that exposed her killer stems. She completed her ensemble with a pair of heels and a leather handbag from wish.

Corrie styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and loose waves fell over one side of her shoulder. She added a dainty silver necklace on her collar, providing the look with just the right amount of bling.

It has not taken long for fans to express their love for the sexy series of snaps. Within a matter of minutes, the update has garnered over 3,600 likes and 100 comments. Several complimented her fit figure while a few more applauded her NSFW outfit.

“Wow so beautiful my Wcw,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“I don’t see anything but you! Always Beautiful!” a second follower exclaimed.

“Oh yeah the handbag was the first thing that I noticed lol,” a third joked alongside a string of red heels.

“You are such an absolutely beautiful woman and these pics are amazing,” one more complimented.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Corrie treated her audience to another great view of her figure while clad in a skimpy bikini in Antigua.