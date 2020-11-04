Jen Selter Flaunts Her Shapely Booty In Thong Bottoms Paired With An American Flag Face Mask

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a short video clip in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy thong bikini.

Jen started the video stretched out on a lounge chair topped with a large white blanket. She appeared to be on some type of patio or deck area, with a wooden railing visible in the distance and several leafy trees adding a hint of greenery to the frame. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and though the sun shone down on the trees and part of the railing, Jen was tucked away in the shade.

She showcased her fit figure in a pair of thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. A triangular piece of fabric covered part of her lower back, and thin straps stretched over her hips, leaving her gravity-defying booty fully exposed in the sexy look. She paired the bottoms, which were crafted from a dark khaki-colored fabric, with a bikini top that had sculpted cups complete with underwire. The top flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders for support.

She finished off the ensemble with a face mask that had the American flag printed on it, and gazed at the camera as she relaxed on the lounge chair. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back and arm in an effortless style.

Jen started the short clip with the shot of her relaxing outdoors, and then flashed to another segment in which she continued to gaze at the camera while holding a four-legged friend in one hand. She paired the Boomerang-style clip with a caption that encouraged her followers to head out and vote.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 1 million views within just 19 hours of going live. It also received 773 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“I love you queen!!” one fan wrote, followed by a butterfly emoji.

“This convinced me immediately,” another follower added, referencing Jen’s caption.

“That’s a good looking pal you got there Jen,” a third fan remarked, loving the dog who appeared with her in the update.

“You look amazing,” yet another commented, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

