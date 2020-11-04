‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: 3 Clues That Shauna’s After Eric & Will Stab Quinn In The Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a juicy upcoming storyline. It seems as if it’s just a matter of time before Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will go head-to-head, per SheKnows Soaps. While many may put their money on Quinn, it would be wise to remember that there’s a reason she and the blonde have been best friends for years. The former Vegas girl has learned all the tricks of the trade from the best, and she may even know how to beat the Dark Queen at her own game.

Shauna’s Plays Eric

Recently on the world’s most-watched soap opera, fans were shocked when they found out that Shauna was staying at the Forrester mansion. For some reason, Eric Forrester (John McCook) believed that Quinn manipulated her friend to destroy Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage. However, as viewers know, they both worked together to make it happen.

It also seems as if Shauna is playing with Eric because she supposedly felt bad for Quinn. When she packed her bags and wanted to go, Eric insisted that she stay as his guest, as seen in the below image. It was only after he left the room that she looked at Quinn’s portrait above the mantelpiece and smiled enigmatically.

By playing to her strengths, she knows that she can win Eric over. She knows that the patriarch finds her sweet and vulnerable and that it evokes a protective instinct in him. But those who have been watching closely know that she isn’t as innocent as she pretends to be.

3 Clues That Shauna’s After Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Ridge Was A Married Man Too

Shauna seems to have a penchant for strong successful men. Although it was rather subtle, she went after Ridge in her own way. She seduced him by being a good friend to him and giving him sweet kisses when he needed to be cheered up after a fight with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). It would be easy for her to transition to another married man, even though he belongs to her best friend. Father and son, as seen in the image below, believe in Shauna’s innocence.

2. Flo’s Daddy Was A Logan

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) didn’t know who her father was for years. It came to light that Flo’s dad was the late Storm Logan (William DeVry). Shauna doesn’t waste her time with blue-collared Joes when she can bed wealthy power-wielding men instead.

3. Not The First Time The Besties Bed The Same Guy

Before the DNA test results were revealed, Shauna thought that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was Flo’s father, as seen above. She told him the news and he was gob-smacked since they only had a one-night stand many years ago. Since Flo and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) had been high school sweethearts, everyone had been afraid that they were half-siblings. Could Flo’s mom have already tried to nab her bestie’s man when she wasn’t looking? What is the real story behind that night in Vegas?

The blonde has already proved that she goes after what she wants and will break the rules to do so. Recent history shows how she kept quiet after finding out that her daughter had kidnapped a baby.

It appears as if the showgirl may stab her bestie in the back now that she has had a taste of the good life that she has been chasing all her life. Why settle for Ridge if she could have Eric instead? The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that many more surprises are in store as Shauna’s true colors are revealed.