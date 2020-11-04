Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘A Wreck’ In Prison As She Fears Something Will Go ‘Horribly Wrong’

The former 'Fuller House' star started her two-month prisons sentence but allegedly fears it could be prolonged.

Lori Loughlin is reportedly having a difficult time during her first few days in prison.

Days after the 56-year-old Fuller House actress entered the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California, an insider told Us Weekly she has been “a wreck.”

“Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting,” another source told the outlet.

“Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears. It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

It was previously reported that the actress checked into jail on October 30, weeks ahead of her November 19 deadline because she hopes to be home in time for Christmas.

Loughlin ultimately chose to serve her sentence at Dublin because it has had “lower COVID-19 numbers” than her previous prison pick. The actress had reportedly been worried about entering the correctional facility during the global coronavirus health pandemic, so it’s not a surprise that she is a “wreck” now that she has started her sentence.

An earlier source told People that the fallen Fuller House star was “terrified” about her incarceration, in part because she feared that she could contract COVID-19 while living there. The source revealed that Loughlin had been losing sleep over the situation.

“Lori has been trying to stay as healthy as possible and also takes supplements to boost her immune system,” the insider added.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Loughlin and husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal after pleading guilty to paying a half-million dollars in bribes to help get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

Loughlin, who lost her long-running roles on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart and the Netflix sitcom Fuller House due to the scandal, was sentenced to two months in jail, two years of supervised release, a six-figure fine, and community service.

Her husband was slapped with a five-month jail sentence and currently has until November 19 to report to prison, which means his stay will overlap his wife’s and neither will be home to spend Thanksgiving with their daughters. Giannulli is expected to serve his time at The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.