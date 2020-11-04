Kanye West Concedes Presidential Race But Sets His Sights On 2024

Kanye West has apparently decided that he can’t win the 2020 presidential election and is looking instead to 2024. Around midnight on Tuesday, he posted a tweet saying “WELP KANYE 2024” with a dove emoji, as The Independent reported.

He later amended the tweet, which was accompanied by an image of him in profile in front of an electoral map, to remove the emoji and “welp.”

West announced in July that he was planning to run for president of the United States in 2020 as the head of the Birthday Party, so-called because he said that if he were to win, it would be like everyone’s birthday. Prior to that, he had expressed support for Donald Trump.

The day prior to the election, West had tweeted that he was voting for the first time.

“God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he tweeted.

He later repeated his statement as he placed his vote.

“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world,” he tweeted, accompanied by a video showing him inserting his selection into a Park County, Wyoming ballot machine.

He also posted images of himself at the polling center wearing an “I Voted” sticker and standing at a voting station.

According to preliminary counts, the Yeezy mogul received about 1,000 votes in each of the 12 states where he appeared on the ballot. In Tennessee, however, West earned over 10,000 votes. In Colorado, which went for Joe Biden, he nabbed nearly 6,000 votes, the New York Post reported.

In conservative regions like Utah, he got over 4,000 votes, and nearly 5,000 in Louisiana. Idaho gave him an additional 2,309.

Because he was late to enter the race and failed to make several ballot because he either didn’t get enough signatures to run as an independent candidate, or his team turned in the paperwork too late.

As a result, he was likely never going to be a real contender for the office.

Reportedly, the rapper spent $12 million of his own money to run.

Fans of West expressed their support for him and his failed bid on social media, while others criticized him for taking votes away from Biden.

“Crazy how I went from admiring and loving Kanye to HATING him. Screw him for stealing crucial votes from someone that could have been a WAY better president than Trump,” wrote one person.

In addition to eyeing 2024, he has said that he would consider running for governor of California.