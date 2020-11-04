Donald Trump Ripped For Saying There Are ‘Very Strange’ Things Happening With ‘Surprise’ Ballots

Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning to address the gradual overnight shift in some states as additional ballots were counted, claiming that something “very strange” was happening with “surprise ballot dumps.”

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” he tweeted.

As many Americans headed to bed on Tuesday night, Trump held a lead in places like Michigan and Wisconsin. However, there were still many ballots left to be tallied, and as the numbers have been updated, both have gradually shifted to favor Biden.

The president seemed to indicate that this shift may be due to fraudulent ballots.

“There is nothing ‘magic’ about counting votes. Just like you caught up to and passed Joe Biden in some states, he’s doing that to you now in Michigan, Wisconsin and perhaps Pennsylvania and Georgia. This is how elections work,” noted one Twitter user.

In Michigan, Trump was passed by Biden around 9 a.m. and within an hour, he led by 15,527 votes, as the Detroit Free Press noted. Around 95 percent of the expected vote had been returned at that point. However, the Secretary of State noted that there were still hundreds of thousands of ballots to be tallied.

Biden’s current lead is stronger than Trump’s lead in 2016, where he had 10,704 votes more than his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Singer and author Mikel Jollett pointed out that Trump was likely never truly ahead since they count in-person voting in some jurisdictions first before they count absentee or mail-in ballots.

“Those ballots were cast weeks ago. In other words, you were always losing,” he tweeted.

Others called Trump’s claim a predictable response and accused him of being a sore loser.

Supporters, however, tweeted concern about the count, as well.

Experts predicted that early voting would lean heavily toward Biden, which is a reversal from typical elections, where Republicans make up most of the early ballots cast.

But as Rolling Stone reported in October, Democrats had requested 10 million more ballots than registered Republicans, according to the U.S. Elections Project. It also appeared that Democrats were returning their ballots at a higher rate.

In Pennsylvania, where Trump has a comfortable margin, the state noted that there are 1.5 million ballots left to be tallied, as The Inquisitr previously reported. That means the state could shift in either direction as votes continue to be counted.