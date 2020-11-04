Alexa Collins Shows Off Her Toned Figure In Skintight Athletic Attire

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling series of snaps in which she rocked a simple yet sexy athletic ensemble. The outfit was from the brand Bombshell Sportswear, a label Alexa has worn on her Instagram page before, and she made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption.

Alexa stood outside, on a paved area with a stone column and scenic bench visible behind her. The column was topped with a large stone vase that was filled with greenery, and there was an abundance of verdant leaves and trees in the background, adding color to contrast her neutral ensemble.

The sports bra Alexa wore was crafted from a plain black material, and featured an asymmetrical one-shoulder style. One of her shoulders remained completely bare, and on the other side, a thick strap paired with a much thinner strap extended over her shoulder. There was a cut-out between the two straps, showing off a hint of cleavage, and the garment ended an inch or so below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach on display.

She paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings, also in a plain black hue, and the material clung to every inch of her toned figure. The leggings hugged her shapely rear, sculpted thighs and calves, and extended all the way to her ankles, with a bit of fabric bunched at the bottom.

She finished off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers, and her blond locks were styled in a sleek look paired with an effortless side part. She gazed right at the camera in the sultry shot.

In the second slide, Alexa had perched on the stone bench, extending one leg and bending the other as she continued to look at the camera. She swapped locations entirely for the third image, standing on a large open porch area with an eye-catching pendant light hanging from the roof. She twisted her body slightly, flaunting her pert posterior, and also revealed that the pants featured mesh panels stretching down the side of her thigh as well as on her back.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 10,500 likes as well as 183 comments within just one hour.

“Sexy,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Always STUNNING!!” another chimed in.

“Love this set on you,” a third fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Ridiculously beautiful,” yet another added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa showed off even more skin in a tantalizing shot taken while she was abroad in Tulum, Mexico. She perched on a wooden walkway in a cave, and rocked an orange bikini topped with a printed cover-up for a sexy look.