Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Long Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Knee-High Boots

Georgina Mazzeo isn’t ready to ditch her summer wardrobe just yet. The brunette beauty looked flawless as she posed in a skimpy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning.

Georgina enjoyed a clear day as she opted to sported some warm weather attire, which included a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts clung tightly to her curvaceous hips and hugged her slim waist. They also fit her round booty perfectly as they showcased her long, lean legs.

She added a clingy white tank top that accentuated her ample bust. The straps helped to show off her toned arms and shoulders as well. Georgina’s accessories really stole the show, as her knee-high snakeskin-print boots gave her casual ensemble a pop of color and style. She also added a small printed handbag.

In the first photo, Georgina stood on an empty sidewalk with one leg crossed in front of the other. She pushed her hip out and shoved one hand in her pocket while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured the model with her backside toward the camera as she arched her back and appeared to be walking away. Some tall palm trees and a row of parked cars were visible behind her, as well as a clear, sunlit sky.

In the caption of the post, Georgina asked her fans to choose between wearing heels or boots, adding that she fell in love with the outfit that she wore in the pics.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Georgina’s 2.4 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 36,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to leave nearly 300 comments during that time.

“They are spectacular, pity for those who make fun of the use of animal print shoes, boots and heels. It is perfection in most outfits,” one follower wrote.

“Your elegance goes hand in hand with your natural beauty. Take care,” remarked another.

“They highlight more the beauty of your legs,” a third user declared.

“You look fantastic in the photos. You’re really a stunning woman,” a fourth person gushed.

Georgina is often seen sporting body-hugging ensembles in her online uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got the pulses of her followers racing last week when she showed off her cat-themed Halloween costume. To date, that post has raked in more than 161,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.