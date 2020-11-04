Jem Wolfie Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Skintight Activewear

Jem Wolfie was back in yoga pants in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram page. The model added the sizzling new shot to her feed on November 3, and it has certainly captured the attention of her 2.6 million fans.

The photo was snapped outdoors and captured Jem with her derriere facing the camera. The model posed in the grass, and in front of her were a covering of tall trees and a piece of sky. Jem tucked her legs in and rested her booty on her feet. She put both arms up in the air, using one to grab at her ponytail and bending the opposite at the elbow. Jem showed off her fit figure in a sexy gray set.

On her upper-half, Jem opted for a curve-hugging bra. The garment had a set of silk straps and a cut that was close to a racerback and the piece was tight on her shoulders and back. The cut of the top allowed Jem to flaunt her muscular arms in their entirety. The bottom band was snug on her ribcage, and there was a bit of separation between her bra and pants that exposed a tease of skin.

She teamed the look with a pair of pants that matched the color and style on her top. It was worn high on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass curves and the middle of the waistband was printed with the company logo. The piece proceeded to cling tightly to her backside, highlighting her muscular booty. Jem completed her sexy look with a pair of sneakers. She pulled her long, blond locks back in a high and flirty ponytail that trailed over her shoulders.

In the caption of the update, Jem named the winner of her giveaway. Since the update was shared on her feed, it’s garnered more than 54,000 likes and 260-plus comments. Some social media users applauded her for giving away merchandise while countless others couldn’t help to rave over her muscular body.

“Such a great view here. You take care of yourself,” one follower chimed in, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Epic shot mate! All the best!! Loving that body of yours,” a second fan raved.

“Yay! You’ll look so good in this set babe,” one more complimented.

“Boo!!! I am looking at you from behind baby…. Nice rear by the way….” a fourth wrote.

The model has been flaunting her curves in several workout-inspired sets. Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Jem posed in skintight activewear while hanging out in a Porsche.