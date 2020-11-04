Jem Wolfie Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Skintight Activewear

Jem Wolfie was back in yoga pants for the most recent update to her Instagram page. The model added the sizzling new shot to her feed on November 3, and it has certainly captured the attention of her 2.6 million fans.

The photo was snapped outdoors and captured Jem with her derriere facing the camera. The model posed in the grass with a covering of tall trees and a piece of sky in front of her. Jem tucked her legs under her, resting her booty on her feet. She put both arms up in the air, grabbing at her ponytail with one and bending the opposite at the elbow. Jem showed off her fit figure in a sexy, gray set.

On her upper-half, Jem opted for a curve-hugging bra. The garment had a set of silky straps that crisscrossed on her upper back, and it stretched tightly across her shoulders. The cut of the top flaunted Jem’s muscular arms in their entirety. The bottom band was snug on her ribcage and the small separation between her bra and pants exposed a glimpse of skin.

She teamed the bra with a pair of pants that matched the color and style of her top. The leggings were worn high on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The middle of the waistband was printed with the company logo. The attire clung to her backside, highlighting her muscular booty. Jem completed her sexy look with a pair of sneakers.

She pulled her long, blond locks back in a high ponytail that trailed over her shoulders.

In the caption of the update, Jem named the winner of her giveaway.

The update garnered more than 54,000 likes and 260-plus comments within hours of being posted to her feed. Some social media users applauded her for giving away merchandise and countless others couldn’t help but rave over her muscular body.

“Such a great view here. You take care of yourself,” one follower chimed in, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Epic shot mate! All the best!! Loving that body of yours,” a second fan raved.

“Yay! You’ll look so good in this set babe,” one more complimented.

“Boo!!! I am looking at you from behind baby…. Nice rear by the way….” a fourth wrote.

The model has been flaunting her curves in several workout-inspired sets recently. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Jem posed in skintight activewear while hanging out in a Porsche.