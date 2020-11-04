Leah Remini Calls Out Scientology Head David Miscavige In IG Post: ‘We Are Never Going To Stop Exposing You’

Leah Remini called out Scientology head David Miscavige in a new Instagram post where she stated she and others would never stop exposing the truth regarding his alleged actions and those of the religious organization. Her lengthy statement, which can be seen here, was a hit with her 2.9 million followers who liked the post over 43,000 times thus far.

Her comments were accompanied by a photograph taken for the publication Viva Glam Magazine where Leah was seated in the backseat of a car in a stunning black-and-white snap. In the back window was a captain’s hat. This was an apparent nod to the Sea Org, an elite group of Scientologists who commit their lives to the volunteer service of their religion, reported the Scientology website. David holds the title of captain and is the highest-ranking member of the Sea Org. Their members wear uniforms similar to that of naval officers and hold titles such as captain and officer.

In the caption of the post, Leah stood firm in her commitment to exposing what she has come to believe are unfair practices within the organization. She was a practicing member of Scientology for over 30 years before leaving in 2013. She and fellow former Scientologist Mike Rinder host a weekly podcast called Scientology: Fair Game. They also worked together on the A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath, which would go on to win six awards for its reporting, including two Emmys.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Leah wrote in a lengthy caption that there was nothing fun about having a $3 billion tax-exempt “cult” use the practice of Fair Game on survivors of abuse and those who have bravely spoken out. Fair game is reportedly a practice within the organization that considers those who leave the religion or speak negatively about as suppressive people and could be tricked, lied to, and “destroyed” in order to get them to stop, reported Mike Rinder on his blog.

Leah called out David, OSA (Office of Special Affairs) operatives, and members of the Sea Org, noting they could play dress-up all they wanted by impersonating our military, but that no one was believing their practices. She stated that David was no longer in the driver’s seat since she believed people are becoming more informed as to what the organization truly stood for.

She also claimed that people in Scientology continue to try and silence the work she was doing.

Fans of the actress supported her statements.

“Already listened to it [the podcast] and man, you guys are just killing it. I often find myself asking how much more can Mike and Leah possibly have for us and then in each and every single episode I hear and learn so much more. Thanks for being devoted to the truth and healing of those who are still suffering in Scientology,” wrote one user.

“You are so beautiful! I’ve always admired you since I was a little girl. Getting to grow up and watch you take on the world and this cult has been so inspiring! Thank you for giving me, and now my young daughter, a strong woman to look up to. So glad you were and still are my role model,” remarked a second fan on Instagram.