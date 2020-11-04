Larsa Pippen Leaves Little To The Imagination In Latest Steamy Bikini Photo

Larsa Pippen sent her 2 million followers on Instagram into a tizzy after she shared a sizzling bikini photo. She left little to the imagination while she flaunted her stunning figure in a swimsuit that revealed nearly everything.

The 46-year-old wore a bikini that appeared to have rows of tiny jeweled studs on the material. The top of the suit featured triangle cups that showcased her cleavage. Two skinny straps were tied behind her neck. Larsa pulled the thin black waistband of her bottoms up above her curvy hips. The garment hardly covered anything, allowing her to show off her trim midsection and toned legs.

Larsa added a pair of dark rectangle-shaped sunglasses and a diamond ankle bracelet, courtesy of her own jewelry company. She made sure to tag her brand in the photo.

The TV personality pulled her brown locks back, and she posed seductively for her photographer.

She faced the camera so that the entire front of her sexy physique was visible in the shot. Larsa placed her right foot directly in front of her left, while standing on tiptoe. The position allowed her to display her curvy hips as well as the definition in her legs. As she stood straight, Larsa gently rested her right hand on a pillar next to her. She let her left arm rest naturally at her side as she directed a serious stare at the camera.

The photo seemed to be taken next to a pool, as there was a body of water and a corkscrew slide seen in the background of the shot. Numerous palm trees and a cloudy sky were also featured in the backdrop.

The influencer’s fans were quick to obsess over her latest post. Most people were in awe of her stunning body and made sure to leave words of love in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, adding a couple of fire emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful,” another fan simply remarked.

“Phenomenal. God took his time creating you,” a third fan gushed.

Within an hour after it went live, Larsa’s latest picture racked up well over 9,000 likes.

The model has not been shy about sharing sexy photos of herself. Just yesterday, she tantalized her followers when she posed in a lace one-piece garment, as reported by The Inquisitr. Larsa showcased her hourglass shape and eye-catching cleavage as she struck a simple pose for the snap.