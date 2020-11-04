Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Wavy Hair While Rocking Tiny Cropped Tank & Tight Sweatpants

Tammy Hembrow showed fans her favorite hairstyle at the moment in a steamy Instagram post on Tuesday evening. In a series of images on her feed, the model posed in her bathroom as she rocked a tiny tank top and sweatpants that hugged her curvy booty. Her cozy yet sexy outfit was certainly enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Tammy’s ensemble included a white racerback tank with thin straps on her shoulders. The material clung to her busty chest as the square neckline plunged into her chest, showing off her ample cleavage. Additionally, the sides curved inward, so a hint of sideboob could be seen when she posed at an angle. The trim of the shirt appeared to be folded or cut unevenly in a way that exposed her flat tummy.

Tammy’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a pair of light pink sweats with a drawstring waistband that rested just above her hips and hugged her tiny figure. For the most part, the pants were baggy around her legs, but the material stretched over her famously round booty.

The Australian babe completed the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a small silver piercing beside her eye. Her luscious blond hair was styled in loose waves as a result of using her Mermade Hair pro waver tool.

The images showed Tammy standing in front of the cream-colored counter with the pink hot tool sitting on top. A silver-framed mirror hung on the wall above a set of two sinks. In the first snap, Tammy pushed her hands into her pockets and pulled her shoulders back as turned her head back to gaze at the camera with a pout.

Another shot showed the babe leaning forward as she pushed her derriere out and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. Finally, she turned around to give viewers a full look at her outfit as she ran her fingers through her gorgeous locks.

The post received more than 125,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Tammy’s followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are a goddess!!” one fan wrote.

“Ughh the baddest I swear,” another user added with three heart-eye emoji.

“You are so gorgeous babe!!!” a third follower penned.

“This is definitely our fav look for you,” a fourth person wrote in reference to the model’s caption.

Tammy’s followers know that she can slay any outfit. In another share, she stripped down to lingerie as she sported a sheer lace set that left almost nothing to the imagination.