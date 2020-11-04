Kristin Cavallari Stuns In A Peach Sweater & Hip-Hugging White Pants For Bathroom Selfie

Kristin Cavallari was the picture of elegance in her most recent Instagram photo on Tuesday. The former Laguna Beach star looked casual, yet stunning, as she opted for an outfit that could transition from a business meeting to her kid’s soccer game effortlessly.

Kristin showed off just a hint of skin in the understated ensemble. Her peach sweater was cropped just above her waistline and featured loose material that molded over her chest. The flowing sleeves fell around her elbow, making the top a great choice for the autumn weather.

She styled the look with a pair of high-waisted white pants. The hip-hugging bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and clung to her long, lean legs as she posed for the selfie in her bathroom.

Kristin — who owns her own jewelry line called Uncommon James — accessorized the gorgeous look with a pair of dangling earrings and a matching necklace. She added multiple rings on her fingers and some gold bracelets on her wrist.

The reality star looked happy and ready to tackle the day as she stood in front of a mirror with her phone held up. She crossed one leg in front of the other and threw up a peace sign as she turned her head to the side and wore a smile on her lips.

In the background of the shot, Kristin’s lavish bathroom was revealed. Her duel sinks could be seen, as well as an adjoining vanity table. Her hardwood floor and marble countertops were on display as well.

She wore her mid-length blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in full waves that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Kristin’s 4.1 million followers seemed to fall in love with the pic. The photo garnered more than 107,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 530 messages.

“This is what we call a major look!” one follower declared.

“I need those pants in my life!” another stated.

“I love the flooring in that bathroom,” a third comment read.

“You stoppit right now with the cuteness!” a fourth user wrote.

The mother-of-three’s stylish looks are often the talk of social media. Her posts give many of her fans major fashion inspiration as they aim to copy her style.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a sexy see-through white tank top and a flowing printed skirt with a racy thigh-high slit. That post also proved to be popular among her supporters. It’s pulled in more than 82,000 likes and over 780 comments to date.