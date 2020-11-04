Natalie Roser Sizzles In Skimpy Blue Two-Piece Swimsuit: ‘Here Comes Australia’s Bikini Season!’

Natalie Roser recently made an announcement that sparked a frenzy among her 2.2 million followers. The supermodel was clad in a sexy two-piece swimsuit that clung to her figure like a glove. She flaunted her enviable figure in two photos that she shared and showed that she was beach-ready for the sunny summer days ahead.

The Australian model took to social media on Wednesday, November 4, and transformed hump day into a day of hope. Natalie was excited for the start of Australia’s bikini season since the land Down Under begins their summer in December. She divulged that the swimwear that she was wearing was from Aster and Ardor. The blonde added a dolphin, pool, blue heart, and butterfly emoji to express her excitement.

The 30-year-old lit up her Instagram feed with her revealing outfit. She rocked a sky blue bikini top that put her voluptuous cleavage on display. Thanks to the underwire and molding in the classic triangular-shaped cup, the model’s bust remained full and perky. It also had thin spaghetti straps that were wideset, allowing her to show off her bronzed décolletage.

Natalie wore the matching Ashlee bottoms for a put-together look. The bottoms had an interesting shell detail at the hips that drew attention to Natalie’s trim thighs and toned legs. The swimwear also highlighted Natalie’s incredible midsection. She flaunted her chiseled abs and minuscule waist in the cute ensemble.

The social media star kept her look natural for the pics. She wore her golden tresses in a chic side-part and allowed her curls to tumble down her back and shoulders in soft waves.

Natalie took to the outdoors for the photo session. She stood on the beachy sand in front of a wooden shed that was peeling and added a rustic charm to the photo. A small blue boat was also behind her, alluding to the nearby water.

In the first photo, Natalie smoldered as she looked at the camera. She slightly angled her hips so that she could lean on her back leg while putting the other to the side. She parted her lips in an enigmatic smile.

The influencer delighted her fans with her wide grin in the second snap. Natalie laughed at the lens while putting strands of her hair behind her ear.

The pic was popular among her fans and they showed their appreciation by showering her with praise in the comments section. Other followers pressed the “like” button, and it has already accumulated more than 14,000 likes.

“You look great in this new bikini. You are absolutely stunning [flame emoji],” one fan raved.

“I need air,” another teased.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” they gushed.

Although the model is mostly known for her swimsuit snaps, The Inquisitr reported that she recently strutted her stuff in a tiny denim miniskirt.