Donald Trump Leads In Pennsylvania By More Than 600K Votes, Joe Biden Has Narrow Edge In Michigan & Wisconsin

As the votes in the 2020 presidential election continue to be tabulated, all eyes are on the three swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. With neither incumbent Donald Trump nor Joe Biden at the 270 electoral votes required for victory, the winner will be determined in the Great Lakes region.

While all three states are currently too close to call, as of publishing Joe Biden is holding a small lead in Michigan and Wisconsin while Trump has the edge in Pennsylvania, according to The New York Times. Currently, 97 percent of votes have been counted in Wisconsin, 90 percent in Michigan and 75 percent in Pennsylvania.