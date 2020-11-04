Katie Bell Sizzles In Thong Panties & Blond Tinkerbell Wig: ‘What’s On Ur Mind?’

Katie Bell showed off her bombshell body for her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday night. The hot model opted to change her style up just a bit by sporting golden locks as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

The model struck an array of poses for the snaps as she stood outside in front of the pitch black night sky. Katie also appeared to be hanging on to Halloween just a bit longer as she rocked a glamourous piece from her costume.

Katie’s round booty stole the show in the shots as she sported a pair of light-colored thong panties. The lingerie was cut high on her hips and clung to her slim waist tightly. The thong exposed her pert posterior while also giving fans a peek at her muscular thighs and long, lean legs.

The usually brunette bombshell rocked a blond wig that was left over from her Tinkerbell Halloween costume. She added a loose-fitting black t-shirt. However, Katie pulled up the top to flaunt her flat tummy. The barely there outfit was accessorized with a pair of small earrings and some white Nike sneakers, as well as matching socks.

In the background of the pics, some green foliage could be seen growing around a stone fence. A small fountain was also visible. In the caption, Katie asked her fans what’s been on their minds.

Her long bob wig was parted to the side. The golden locks appeared to flatter her sun kissed skin, and were styled in loose strands that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Katie’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the racy upload by clicking the like button more than 95,000 times within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,000 messages during that time.

“You always wanna be starting something,” one follower quipped.

“Your hair is so fire,” another gushed.

“You are always on my mind,” a third user wrote.

“I know that’s a wig, but if you wanted to you could totally rock blonde hair. You look like such a hottie and I love what I’m seeing girl. Keep the photos coming. You’re stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s become known for sharing racy snaps of herself rocking teeny outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a sporty black lingerie set and a matching zipper hoodie as she flaunted her chiseled body. That post was a big hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 122,000 likes and over 850 comments to date.