‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Zoe Warns Paris To Be Careful Around Zende

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 5 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is used to having all the attention to herself. So, when Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) shows a little interest in her sister, Zoe decides to put a stop to it, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zende & Paris Connect On The Bold and the Beautiful

It was obvious that Zende was interested in Zoe even though she was dating his friend, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). In fact, up until she revealed that she had spent the night at Carter’s apartment, the two had been flirting. Zende has backed off since then and has been concentrating on his work. After all, he’s the new designer for the Hope For The Future line.

However, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has just arrived in town, as seen in the below video. Immediately, Zoe’s sister makes an impression on the suave Parisian-trained designer. Paris is also refreshingly different from most of the girls that he has dated. Longtime soap opera watchers know that Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), Sasha Thompson (Felisha Cooper), and even Zoe seem to be the polar opposite of the newbie.

It’s not only Paris’ fierce look that sets her apart. Although she has several piercings and close-cropped hair, the young woman revealed that she has a social work degree. It appears as if she’s going to be working at a homeless shelter. Zende was taken with the compassion that she seems to show other people.

This girl's got it. ???? Meet Paris Buckingham played by @diamondwhite tomorrow on B&B. ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/DaaQnVudRU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 1, 2020

Zoe Warns Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Zoe will note the sparks flying between Paris and Zende. She will be upset because not too long ago, the dressmaker was flirting with her. She decides to interfere in her sibling’s affairs and issues her a warning.

The model will tell her baby sister to be careful of Zoe. The well-traveled Forrester has a penchant for breaking hearts and has just left his wife. She may warn Paris that Zende may be on the rebound and might just be looking for a bit of fun.

It doesn’t seem as if Paris is the type of person who takes advice easily. As the youngest sibling, she’s probably also sick of people trying to protect her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Paris has a mind of her own and will push the boundaries.

It appears as if Paris has already noted that Carter is a hottie. She clearly liked what she saw when she met her Zoe’s boyfriend. It appears as if there are several interesting love matches on the horizon.