Saffron Barker Looks Very Glam In Knitted Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant loves to show off her outfits via the social media platform and appears to be embracing the Autumn fashion.

The 20-year-old stunned in a brown knitted crop top that displayed her midriff. The sleeveless garment was paired with a blazer jacket of the same color that featured black buttons. Barker completed her look with loose-fitted dark blue jeans and white sneakers. She opted for a small black leather handbag and kept her nails short, painting them with a coat of polish. Barker accessorized herself with a ring and a necklace featuring a pendant. She styled her wavy blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was captured in front of a plain white backdrop from the thighs-up. She left her jacket to hang off her right shoulder while gripping onto her handbag. The influencer gazed directly at the camera lens with her a pouty expression and her face tilted slightly.

In the next slide, Barker was snapped from head-to-toe with one hand in her pocket. She gazed to the right with a smile and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the tags, Barker credited her hairstylist Sharnie Williams and brands Benefit Cosmetics and NYX Professional for her makeup application.

She geotagged her upload with Brighton, informing fans where these pics were taken.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“LOVE YOUR OUTFIT OMG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Ur so stunning and gorgeous slay queen,” another person shared.

“Recently came across your YouTube channel and I just LOVEEEE. You look stunning as always!” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful. Loving the autumnal pics of you Saff,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her fashion choices is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in the same crop top with a fluffy cream coat. Barker rocked high-waisted light blue jeans and held a brown leather Louis Vuitton clutch bag, which was covered in the brand’s signature print all over. She decorated her nails with black polish and accessorized with rings, necklaces, and small hoop earrings.