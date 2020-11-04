Vicky Aisha Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Thong Lingerie

Curvy model Vicky Aisha provided her numerous fans with “a little distraction” from the global pandemic Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling slideshow wherein she flaunted her voluptuous booty in revealing lingerie. The Aussie bombshell bared her peachy buns in a white thong bodysuit as she sprawled face-down on a faux-fur rug, leading one follower to comment, “Distract me anytime plz.”

The strappy number boasted a daring high cut that perfectly displayed Vicky’s round backside, while also flashing some sideboob due to its deep-cut design. It was crafted out of a semi-sheer tulle that left little to the imagination, teasing her body through the transparent fabric. A flirty bow adorned the one-piece above the hip, drawing even more attention to her curves. Thin spaghetti straps gave fans a peek at her toned arms, leaving her impressive sleeve tattoos on show. Likewise, the ink on her hip and thigh was also on display, as was the tattoo on her calf.

Vicky completed the hot look with sheer white stockings that reached her thighs. She wore her blond locks in braided pigtails, which were tied with coordinating ribbons. The stunner matched the décor with her seductive attire, posing against a gauzy drape that complemented both her thigh-highs and bodysuit.

The update consisted of three photos that saw the 29-year-old kicking up her feet while making sultry faces at the camera. In one snap she showed off her beaming smile, while in another she stared at the lens with a sexy smirk. One pic was particularly steamy, portraying the stunner with her tongue slightly stuck out. The shot also served a tantalizing glimpse of her abundant chest, revealing the cage design of the saucy lingerie.

In her caption, Vicky asked fans which photo was their favorite, urging them to motivate their choice.

“Love that first one. Great smile and view,” said one follower.

“All of them ur perfect,” remarked another admirer, leaving a string of flattering emoji. “Love ur smile you make my day every time i see u beautiful xoxoxo,” they added.

“pic #3. For the obvious reason ofc & the subtle one like that beautiful grin,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The suggestive upload proved very popular with her followers, racking up more than 39,800 likes and 560-plus comments overnight.

A The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicky showcased the front view of the provocative outfit in a post shared the day before. The sizzling blonde exposed her deep cleavage as she sat with her knees spread, garnering over 38,200 likes from her eager audience.