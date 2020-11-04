Suzy Cortez Highlights Her Derriere In Black Thong Bodysuit In The Bathroom

Suzy Cortez did little to hide her world-famous booty in her most recent Instagram snap. The Miss Bumbum winner looked smoking hot as she gave her over 2.4 million followers a peek at her killer curves while rocking a racy ensemble.

Suzy stood in her bathroom for the snap. Her scantily clad body was dressed in a revealing black bodysuit that showed off plenty of skin, including her award-winning posterior. The garment boasted a daring cut on the side, and an open back. The thin straps made it apparent that the Brazilian beauty has been hitting the gym to tone up her arms and shoulders.

The front of the outfit could be seen in the reflection of a mirror that was placed over top of Suzy’s sink. The garb featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, and the back was just as racy. The thong bottom put her perfectly round booty front and center and showed just a hint of her thighs.

Suzy bent over her sink for the shot. Her hands were under the running water from the facet as she looked down. Her back was arched slightly as she stood in front of the glass. A white hand towel could be seen sitting on the counter next to her while she seemed to be ignoring the camera.

The model’s wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and reached her waist. Parts of her mane also spilled over her shoulders.

Suzy’s followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Always so splendid,” one follower declared.

“Beautiful and lovely,” another wrote.

“You are very beautiful Suzy,” a third comment read.

“This is a great shot. I like seeing you look natural and candid in your photos. It makes you seem more like a real person and not some unattainable model that sits high on a pedestal above everyone,” a fourth user quipped.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible physique in her online snaps. She’s become a fan favorite among social media users who adore her sultry snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy red lace lingerie set. The ensemble included a sheer bralette and a garter belt. That post was also a big hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 200 comments thus far.