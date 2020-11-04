Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Bombshell Curves In High-Waisted Leather Pants & Crop Top

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram on November 3 to share another sexy update that saw her wearing an all-black outfit. The post included four new images that have earned a lot of buzz with her 8.4 million fans.

Two of the shots captured Anna at an up-close and personal angle that showed off her french braid. She gathered a section of hair from each side of her head, joining them in the middle in a half-way back style. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden, where she currently resides. A third photo included a better view of Anna’s fit physique. She turned her body in profile but angled her head toward the lens with a slight smile. The model grabbed the collar of her shirt with both hands and staggered her feet slightly to accentuate her curves.

She flaunted her enviable figure in an all-black outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, Anna wore an oversized sweater that draped perfectly off of her figure. The sleeves were loose on her arms, and the front was boxy. It had a turtleneck collar that covered her neck, and its cropped cut showcased her taut tummy.

Anna teamed the look with a pair of leather pants that added another sexy element to the photo. The garment was skintight on her lower-half, highlighting her muscular thighs and pert derriere. Its waistband stretched over her navel and helped to highlight her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. Anna wore her long, blond locks over her shoulders and back in this particular shot.

The last image in the series showed Anna with her body turned in profile. She placed her arms near her hips and averted her gaze directly in front of her. In her caption, she mentioned that it was a “braids kind of day,” adding a single emoji to the end of her words.

Fans have not been shy about showering the image with love. More than 51,000 Instagram users double-tapped the update, and nearly 400 left comments for the social media influencers. Some applauded Anna’s hairstyle, while many others raved over her body.

“Anna you have fantastic and beautiful hair,” one follower complimented, adding a few red hearts and flames to the end of their words.

“Very beautiful hairstyle. You look very good,” a second fan commented.

“Your braids are really dope, Gorgeous as always Anna,” another Instagrammer chimed in with a string of purple hearts.

“You are cute all hairstyles look good on you, cute very elaborate,” a fourth gushed.