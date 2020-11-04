‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Wants To Believe Tripp, Lani Panics When Eli Goes Missing

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, November 4, 2020 reveal that the midweek episode is going to be a big one, especially when it comes to the reveal of the highly awaiting DNA test.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) read the results of the DNA test. The data now proves that Steve’s son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is the father of Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) newborn son, Henry.

This is a shocking reveal as Allie claims that Tripp raped her when they met each other in London. Allie says that she and Tripp met and hit it off. She admits that she was drinking, but then claims that she remembers being raped, which resulted in her pregnancy.

Tripp tells a much different story. He states that he did meet Allie and that he walked her home that night, but that they never got intimate with one another. He claimed that it was impossible for him to be the father of the child. However, the shocking DNA test results claim otherwise.

Chris Haston / NBC

Allie will take this as a win, and proof that will make her feel vindicated by telling her story. However, Tripp will be completely shocked by the news. He will still maintain his innocence, and claim that he cannot be the father of the child.

It seems that there is more to the situation, and in Salem anything is possible. However, Steve will feel for his son, and he’ll be compelled to believe his story following the paternity results.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie will go home to tell Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) the news. The two women will likely have an emotional talk about what to do going forward.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis (Wall Kurth) will come face to face with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). The two will work through their differences and Justin will tell Bonnie that he forgives her for kissing him and being so forward during their professional relationship.

Bonnie will likely be thrilled to clear the air with Justin. However, she’s not a woman who gives up on what she wants easily, and she’s got her sights set on Justin.

Finally, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be panicked when she goes to check on her husband, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) in his hospital room and he’s gone. Eli likely sneaked out of the hospital while his wife’s attention was elsewhere. However, he’s dealing with a head injury that could prove to be dangerous.