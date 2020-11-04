NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Steven Adams & Dennis Schroder In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving OKC & Knicks

As the 2020 NBA Draft draws closer, several interesting trade ideas have started surfacing in the league. These include the three-team blockbuster deal that will enable the Boston Celtics to acquire Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario by Andrew Hughes of Fansided’sHardwood Houdini, the Celtics will receive Adams, Schroder, and a 2020 first-round pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder will get Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Julius Randle, Dennis Smith Jr., Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Vincent Poirier, and three first-rounders, while the Knicks will obtain Chris Paul, Gordon Hayward, and Daniel Theis.

Though it would cost multiple draft assets, the potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Celtics. The three-way blockbuster would enable them to acquire two quality players in Adams and Schroder who would help Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“Even though they wouldn’t land the best player in the deal, and would arguably be parting with the second-best player in the trade, the Cs would accomplish several goals in this scenario,” Hughes wrote. “They would upgrade the starting center spot from Daniel Theis to Steven Adams, land one of the best backup point guards in the association in Dennis Schroder, and get a cost-controlled top-10 pick. Remember, Danny Ainge isn’t half bad at selecting in the top 10, with their current core of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum all being homegrown.”

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The successful acquisition of Adams would immediately address the Celtics’ need for a starting-caliber center. Adams is yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, but he’s a very reliable scoring under the basket, an incredible rebounder, and a quality rim protector. His arrival in Boston would enable the Celtics to have a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Giannis Antetokoumpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets.)

Schroder would provide the Celtics a tremendous boost in their second unit, giving them a prolific scorer off the bench. He could immediately replace Brad Wanamaker as Walker’s primary backup in the 2020-21 NBA season. The addition of Schroder to their roster would give the Celtics insurance in case Walker suffers another major injury.

Meanwhile, if the trade pushes through, it would not only be beneficial for the Celtics, but also for the Thunder and the Knicks. Aside from helping them get rid of Paul’s massive contract, the proposed scenario would give the Thunder all the things they need to jumpstart a full-scale rebuild. For the Knicks, the potential deal would allow them to acquire one of Leon Rose’s top trade targets in CP3, together with a former All-Star in Hayward and a defensive-minded big man in Theis.