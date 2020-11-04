Cardi B Visits American Dream With Adorable 2-Year-Old Daughter In Matching Outfits

Cardi B took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself with her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The rapper is no stranger to sharing photos of her child and made sure to get some adorable pics during their American Dream visit.

The “I Like It” chart-topper stunned in what appeared to be a black bodysuit. She wrapped herself up in a matching long fur jacket with a hood. Cardi completed her look with white sneakers that had dark laces and chunky soles. She opted for a black leather bag while rocking long, pointy acrylic nails. Cardi styled her long dark hair in braids and accessorized with large silver hoop earrings and eye-catching white sunglasses that spelled out her name on the lenses.

Kulture wore a similar ensemble to her mom. The 2-year-old sported a long-sleeved white top with a sleeveless fur vest over the top. That was paired with dark pants, lace-up sneakers, and shades that were the exact same style as Cardi’s, but with her own name written on the lenses.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to four images in the upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured sitting down on a multicolored seat in front of some cartoon character statues. Cardi crossed her legs while they both sported a pouty expression aimed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Kulture held her mom’s hand while standing on a small platform.

In the final two slides, Cardi was snapped holding her daughter’s hand while walking around the family-friendly destination.

For her caption, she informed fans that she was wearing Reebok sneakers from her own collection that are scheduled to drop on November 13.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 2.4 million likes and over 7,800 comments, proving to be really popular with her 77.6 million followers.

“Love the matching outfits. That’s me and my baby all day!” one user wrote.

“Nah Cardi w the braids is a whole different vibe,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“It’s the way these pictures are perfect,” added a third fan.

“I missed this hair on you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Cardi attended the Grammy Awards and made sure her red carpet look got noticed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a semi-sheer netted gown that fell to the floor and had different-shaped jewels embroidered all over. The hitmaker styled her straight hair down and accessorized with dangling earrings.