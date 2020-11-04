‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Looks Stunning In A Red T-Shirt In New IG Snap

Counting On star Jana Duggar looked stunning in a new Instagram photo where she wore a red t-shirt that supported her brother Jedidiah’s run for the Arkansas State Senate. The eldest daughter of the Duggar clan looked directly at the camera and appeared to encourage her followers to perform their civic duty and head out to the polls on Election Day.

She smiled slightly in the snap. Her blond hair was worn in a casual fashion. It was brushed over to the left side of her face and the bottom was styled in soft waves. The ends looked to be a light honey color, a stark contrast to her roots, which were more of a dirty blond hue.

Her tresses cascaded over the shirt, which promoted her brother’s Senate run. Jed — who ran on a Republican ticket — lost the election to Democrat Meghan Godfrey who will begin a second term.

Jana appeared to be in a car. A seat belt was seen over her shoulder. The vehicle was likely at a stop when the photo was snapped, as the reality star sat behind the wheel. The stark black interior of the car was visible.

In her left hand, Jana held a red pen. In white lettering, the words “I voted” were seen in all capital letters. Her nails were short and manicured with a light polish on them.

Jana asked her followers to cast a ballot, using hashtags in the caption to encourage them. She also pushed for those in the Arkansas area to use their votes to secure a win for her 21-year-old brother.

Her followers appeared to be divided in the comments section of the post. Many disagreed with the Duggar family’s choice to vote Republican. Others supported Jed in his run for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

“I voted too. And got the sticker and pen. I think it is going to be a close race. Trump 2020m,” wrote one fan.

“Hope that Jed does well in the polls Jana,” penned a second follower.

“Yes vote, but I have to tell you, your eyes are so gorgeous in this photograph, wow,” noted a third Instagram user.

“I feel like this is going to be a long haul, Jana. I am glad that you are using your platform to encourage people to perform their duty as Americans no matter what side they choose to cast a ballot for,” stated a fourth fan.