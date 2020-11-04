Kindly Myers Rocks Gray Panties & Tight Top In Laundry-Themed Snap

Kindly Myers is giving fans a glimpse at her laundry day routine. The model shared a shot of herself going scantily clad while as she appeared to be waiting for her clothes to be cleaned.

The sexy shot featured the Playboy model looking stunning as she sat on the ground in front of her washing machine to strike a sultry pose. Kindly showed some skin in the laundry-themed post, rocking a skintight white tank top that featured a scooped neckline to expose her abundant cleavage. Her toned arms and shoulders were also on display in the garment.

Kindly added a pair of gray panties to the outfit. The lingerie fit snugly around her tiny waist and accentuated her curvy hips and round booty. Her lean legs were also highlighted in the snap.

She accessorized the laid-back look with a pair of gray and white socks, which she had pulled up high over her calves. She wore a dainty chain around her neck and sported a ring on her finger.

Kindly sat on a hardwood floor for the pic. She had her weight pushed to one side as she bent both knees and rested one leg on the ground. Her back was arched as she pushed her chest out. She tilted her head as she gave a flirty smile into the camera as well.

Behind her, some white walls could be seen. In the caption of the post, she hinted that her plans for the day included washing and folding her laundry. She geotagged her location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Kindly’s 2.1 million followers immediately began to show their support for the pic by clicking the like button more than 3,700 times within the first 45 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 110 messages during that time.

“These pics with a tank top and socks are more sexy to me than the bikini pics,” one follower wrote.

“But do you dishes is the million dollar question?” another stated

“Wooow you’re so perfect women stunning, hot and sexy,” a third user gushed.

“You are very beautiful and greetings to the photographer,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting revealing ensembles that showcase her killer curves and hug her body tightly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently stunned in another laundry-focused post where she sat on top of her washing machine and tugged on her panties. To date, that pic has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 370 comments.