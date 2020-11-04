Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Killer Physique In Black Sports Bra & Red Spandex Shorts

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to social media platform Instagram on Monday, November 3, to teach her 1.9 million followers a full-body kettlebell workout while flaunting her killer physique.

For the workout, Valentina chose a black sports bra with several cut-outs along the back that showed off her enviable muscles. The bra left a strip of her toned tummy on display, allowing viewers to watch her abs flex as she worked out. On her lower half, Valentina went with a pair of red-and-black spandex shorts that featured a thick waistband, which rose high on her waist. The shorts contoured to the model’s perfect curves down to mid-thigh level. The rest of her muscular legs were left exposed.

Valentina completed the outfit with a pair of white Converse sneakers. She styled her brunette tresses in a ponytail with a lime-green scrunchie to keep it out of her face during her routine and accessorized with a blue watch.

The workout took place at an inside gym where a green mat took up a large area of the space. The back wall was decorated in colorful graffiti while several weight racks and machines also made up the background. Valentina made use of a pair of kettlebells for her fitness routine and demonstrated a total of four different moves for her trainees.

The first exercise was the body clean to gorilla row. Valentina jumped from her knees to a standing position and then pulled the weights up toward her abdomen for several reps. She performed the renegade row to gorilla row in the second slide, which was partially carried out from the floor. The third move was the push-up to bent row. For this exercise, Valentina performed a push-up while gripping the kettlebells and then stood up for the second half of the exercise. The final video clip showed the renegade row to sumo deadlift. Once again, Valentina took to the floor for the first move and then jumped back to a standing position with her legs spread to carry out the deadlift.

In the caption of the post, Valentina penned an inspirational message to her followers. She told them that the invisible barrier stopping them from achieving their fat loss goals is their environment and that the key to making healthy choices is to prepare ahead of time. Valentina reminded her fans that they are strong, fierce, and driven and that they always have the ability to be in control.

The post racked up over 20,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first 20 hours of going live.