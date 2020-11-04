Tarsha Whitmore Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Teeny White Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore is back in a bikini on Instagram, and followers are not complaining one bit. The Australian bombshell showed off her curvaceous figure in a plunging white two-piece in a new post shared Wednesday, November 4, displaying an eyeful of cleavage as she soaked up some sun poolside.

The 20-year-old was snapped on a chaise lounge chair, giving fans a frontal view of her voluptuous assets as she sat on her hip and leaned her elbow on the backrest of her seat. Her chest was barely contained by a skimpy halterneck top, which featured small triangular cups and a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. The item was decorated with a small metallic-silver heart on one side, further drawing the eye to her buxom curves. Its deep-cut design and spaghetti straps did the rest, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob and spotlighting her abundant décolletage.

The bathing suit included barely there bottoms that only covered what was necessary. The outrageously high-cut number flaunted her hips and thighs, while also dipping low enough in the front to leave her tummy and navel piercing on show. It sported thin side straps that were pulled high on her waist, drawing attention to her toned midriff and emphasizing her hourglass frame.

The bikini was from online retailer, Oh Polly, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her post. It was a bright-white color that looked flattering against Tarsha’s bronzed tan, accentuating her all-over glow. The model topped off the hot look with a matching bucket hat. Her highlighted tresses cascaded from under the stylish headwear, spilling down her back and over her shoulder.

Tarsha posed with her hands raised, showing off her pastel-pink manicure. She turned her head to the side and tipped her hat, gazing into the distance with a pensive stare. Her plump lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal. Her tousled locks had the same effect, framing her face and emphasizing her striking features.

The photo was geotagged in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The backdrop comprised of typical poolside fare, showing a row of chaise lounge chairs and colorful umbrellas neatly arranged in front of a lavish green hedge. The splash of color have prominence to Tarsha’s swimwear, which she labeled as her favorite in the caption.

The update immediately caught the eyes of her fans, racking up more than 12,500 likes in just three hours of posting. Plenty of her online admirers and fellow Aussie models also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Oooshhh she got the hat pic,” wrote Tahlia Skaines.

“Sexi [sic] minx,” chimed in Naty Sechan, adding a fairy emoji.

“You look really hot!!” assured a third Instagrammer.

“An Authentic Angel! Divine,” gushed another smitten fan, who left a trail of loving emoji.

The steamy update came just two days after Tarsha showed off her ample cleavage in a plunging monokini from the same brand while going for a dip in a hot tub.