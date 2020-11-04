‘Double Shot At Love Star’ Star Derynn Paige Flaunts Her Curves In A Tiny Black Bikini

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige flaunted her curves in a tiny black bikini as she enjoyed some pool time in Las Vegas in her latest Instagram snap. The reality television star, who starred alongside Jersey Shore’s Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino on the MTV show, displayed her flawless shape to the delight of her followers, who have hit the like button over 24,000 times thus far.

Derynn stood in the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at the Caesars Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, which features seven stunning pools for guests to enjoy.

Her choice of swimwear was a black bikini. The top was a triangular shape and had a string that connected the two front pieces together. Derynn pushed these apart and left a lot of room for her cleavage to be admired. She held the ties of the suit with her hands near her neckline, and she appeared to have pushed the material upward. This movement allowed for only half of her full breasts to be covered. The bottoms were left exposed.

Derynn’s bikini bottom of choice was a V-shaped high cut, which sat on her hips and gave the illusion of longer legs. Her thighs were slightly parted.

Her glorious figure had a dark tan, giving it a golden glow against the darker color of the material.

The reality television star wore her long, dark hair up in a loose topknot at the crown of her head. The messy style added to the sexy look of the photograph. She wore large, oval-shaped sunglasses, which appeared to have a dark tint to shield her eyes from the sunlight.

Behind the celeb, the luxurious outdoor area looked like Derynn was sunbathing in the heart of Italy. The structures seem to be similar to Roman architecture and towering fountains expelled water high in the air to create a breathtaking effect.

Right in front of Derynn at the water’s edge, a towel was laid out to her left.

Her Double Shot at Love co-stars were some of the first to comment on the snap, including her lover, Chippendale’s dancer Ricky Rogers, Suzi Baidya, and Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz.

Fans couldn’t believe just how stunning Derynn appeared in the photograph.

“Your body is totally perfect,” claimed one follower.

“It’s the pretty face, perfect messy bun & body for me,” wrote a second fan.

“You look beautiful, radiant, and sexy. Cute body. Lovely. Nice Pic,” commented a third Instagram user.

“OMG a Vegas pool goddess,” penned a fourth fan.