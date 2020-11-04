Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Officially Dating Noah Centineo

The two were spotted together during Halloween.

Anastasia Karanikolaou, a.k.a Stassie, is officially dating actor Noah Centineo – and it seems that her best friend Kylie Jenner approves of the relationship.

According to E! News, Stass introduced her new beau to all her friends, with a source confirming that “they have been hanging out in a group together in social settings,” which includes the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and some of their other besties, such as Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.

“It’s an easy relationship and all of her friends love him. Kylie thinks they are cute together. They both love going on dates, going out to restaurants, but also love hanging out at either of their houses just chilling, laughing and having fun,” the source added.

Stassie, who is mainly known for being an Instagram influencer, and Noah, who rose to stardom after portraying the lead role in the popular Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, appear to have made their relationship official as they attended different events throughout Halloween weekend. The couple were even spotted sharing a kiss at a private party last Thursday, October 29.

Furthermore, the duo also photographed holding hands as they made their way to yet another spooky event, as per E! News, and were also spotted joining Kylie at a Halloween party in West Hollywood, California – which means they were not trying to hide their relationship at all, even though so far they have been rather quiet on social media. A previous E! report claimed that they left the latter bash together at around 2 A.M.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Stassie and Noah have been consistently hanging out for about month now and are officially dating. It started as them getting together as friends to film a project, but they ended up connecting and having chemistry,” an insider explained, adding that the pair have “undeniable” chemistry and are “super into each other.”

Noah, who is 24, is reportedly “very outgoing” and 23-year-old Stassie finds him to be “hilarious.” The young actor previously dated Instagram model Alexis Ren for about a year, while Stassie was briefly linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey due to some viral Tik Tok videos.

However, it wasn’t all love this past weekend for Stassie, who also partied up a storm with some of her closest friends, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In one of the events she attended, Stassie teamed up with her friends Victoria Villarroel, Olivia O’Brien, and Kelsey Calemine for an epic Sailor Moon Halloween costume.