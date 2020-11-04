Sofia Vergara Shares Masked Photo As She Gets Her Mammogram

Sofia got plenty of praise for her candid post.

Sofia Vergara shared an important reminder on Instagram on November 3 as she urged fans to get their mammograms. The actress posted a photo of herself in the doctor’s room next to an x-ray machine as she joked that she was making the day, which was election day in the U.S., even more stressful.

The Modern Family actress turned America’s Got Talent judge snapped what appeared to be a selfie as she stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic in a white face mask. Sofia jokingly rolled her eyes at the medical apparatus, which are used to check for signs of breast cancer by identifying masses or microcalcifications.

The 48-year-old star, who is a survivor of thyroid cancer, had her long, brunette hair straight and down and wore a textured white robe. She angled the camera to only show her face and shoulders.

She uploaded the snap with two scrunched up face emoji, but assured her 20.5 million followers via a hashtag and a thumbs up that she’d already got the results and had been given the all clear. In a second hashtag, she told fans to remember to get checked with a red heart.

In the comments section, plenty of fans thanked the star for raising awareness.

“Thank you for talking about this. It’s so important,” one person wrote with a red heart.

“You brave woman! I have to start doing those soon and it [sounds] so unpleasant but necessary,” another commented.

“Latina mammo tech right here. Wishing [you] the best, [you] are doing your part! They are uncomfortable but it’s very worth it!” a third wrote.

“You are not alone. That is how I feel when I get mine done. Good job though!,” a fourth comment read.

Sofia’s upload has over 283,000 likes and 1,430-plus comments.

The star has been very vocal about raising awareness via social media and, as reported by Refinery29, posted a Boomerang video from her mammogram appointment in 2017.

Sofia also previously posed in lingerie by fashion designer Stella McCartney to bring attention to the disease.

She posted a snap in September 2018 that showed her in a light pink bra with a chunky cardigan draped around her shoulders as she encouraged her followers to get checked.

“I am proud to support @StellaMcCartney’s annual #BreastCancerAwareness campaign wearing the ‘Rose Romancing’ lingerie set to remind and encourage everyone to get checked and as a woman, to love and celebrate our breasts,” she captioned the photo.