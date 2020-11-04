‘DWTS’ Alum Karina Smirnoff Thrills Fans With Rare Full-Face Photo Of Her Baby Boy

The professional dancer shared a first pic of her son seven months after giving birth.

Karina Smirnoff shared a rare, full-face photo of her baby boy on Instagram.

The 42-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who gave birth to her son, Theo Gabriel, in late March, posted an adorable photo to her social media page after she voted in the U.S. Presidential election.

In the pic, baby Theo was all smiles as he was bundled into his car seat. The sparkling-eyed infant was dressed in a too-cute teddy bear onesie and a matching hat as he smiled for the camera with his tongue peeping out of his mouth. The baby boy also wore an “I voted” sticker on his shirt.

In the caption to her post, Karina told her 202,000 Instagram fans that her child is her “everything.” She also included hashtags about voting as she marked Theo’s first election.

The snap, which can be seen below, marks Karina’s first full photo of her son posted on her Instagram page. The Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy winner previously shared a pic of her baby’s feet when she announced his birth in April.

In the comments section, several of Karina’s famous friends reacted to her first-ever post of her son.

“He’s adorable,” wrote fellow DWTS veteran Kym Johson Herjavec.

“OMG Karina he is perfection,” added fellow pro Lindsay Arnold, who welcomed her own bundle of joy, a little girl, earlier this week.

“Omg! My heart melts…” wrote dancer Anna Trebunskaya.

Karina also heard from her mirrorball-winning DWTS partner, J.R. Martinez.

“He’s ADORABLE!!! Love his smile. Hope it’s more than you ever imagined! You deserve it,” Martinez told the first-time mom.

Other fans also posted comments and heart emojis after getting a long-overdue first look at Karina’s little boy.

“Finally a pic! He’s beautiful!” one fan exclaimed.

“Oh my goodness. He is so precious, that face,” another added.

“Omg, finally got to see his adorable face,” a third chimed in.

“Just a sweet little boy!!! Thank you for letting us see him!!!” wrote another fan.

After first posting a snap of a positive pregnancy test last December, Karina kept her pregnancy mostly private and has not talked publicly about the paternity of her son.

In May, the Ukrainian dancer told Us Weekly that she found herself “going through a lot of anxiety” leading up to her baby’s birth, so she moved back home with her parents so she could have help raising her child.